Crime

Kansas City man charged with murder in Troost Market shooting

By Tony Rizzo

January 10, 2019 03:04 PM

A man was charged Thursday in the Jan. 4 fatal shooting outside the Troost Market in south-central Kansas City.

Gregory Jefferson III is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder in the killing of 23-year-old Airrin P. Scott.

Jefferson, 22, of Kansas City, was also charged with armed criminal action.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 cash bond.

Witnesses said there was an argument before Scott was shot outside the market at 80th Street and Troost Avenue.

After the killing, police released a surveillance photo of a “person of interest.” On Wednesday they said they had identified that person after receiving a tip.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army. He can be reached at 816-234-4435.

