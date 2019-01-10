Kansas City man charged with murder in Troost Market shooting

A man was charged Thursday in the Jan. 4 fatal shooting outside the Troost Market in south-central Kansas City.
Gregory Jefferson III is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder in the killing of 23-year-old Airrin P. Scott.
Jefferson, 22, of Kansas City, was also charged with armed criminal action.
Prosecutors requested a $100,000 cash bond.
Witnesses said there was an argument before Scott was shot outside the market at 80th Street and Troost Avenue.
After the killing, police released a surveillance photo of a “person of interest.” On Wednesday they said they had identified that person after receiving a tip.
