Kansas City man charged with murder in Troost Market shooting

A man was charged Thursday in the Jan. 4 fatal shooting outside the Troost Market in south-central Kansas City.

Gregory Jefferson III is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder in the killing of 23-year-old Airrin P. Scott.

Jefferson, 22, of Kansas City, was also charged with armed criminal action.

Prosecutors requested a $100,000 cash bond.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Witnesses said there was an argument before Scott was shot outside the market at 80th Street and Troost Avenue.

After the killing, police released a surveillance photo of a “person of interest.” On Wednesday they said they had identified that person after receiving a tip.