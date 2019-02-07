Crime

Man found shot and killed on Highland Avenue is identified by Kansas City police

By Glenn E. Rice

February 07, 2019 02:22 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Kansas City police have released the name of a 21-year-old man found fatally shot near an apartment complex at 14th Street and Highland Avenue.

Thierno Sy of Kansas City was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews shortly after police were called to the shooting about 8 p.m., police said.

No suspect information was released and details about the shooting were not available.

The killing was the first of two deadly shootings in Kansas City reported on Wednesday. A third man was killed in Kansas City, Kan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  