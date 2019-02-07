Man found shot and killed on Highland Avenue is identified by Kansas City police

Kansas City police have released the name of a 21-year-old man found fatally shot near an apartment complex at 14th Street and Highland Avenue.
Thierno Sy of Kansas City was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews shortly after police were called to the shooting about 8 p.m., police said.
No suspect information was released and details about the shooting were not available.
The killing was the first of two deadly shootings in Kansas City reported on Wednesday. A third man was killed in Kansas City, Kan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
