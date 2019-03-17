Crime

Man shot outside Wild Woody’s Happy Foods in Kansas City dies from his injuries

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 17, 2019 02:01 PM

Kansas City police investigate shooting at Wild Woody’s Happy Foods

Kansas City police were called out to the Wild Woody’s Happy Foods market parking lot in the 4000 block of East 31st Street Saturday, March 16, to investigate a shooting. A man was shot multiple times, police said.
A man in his early 40s died at a hospital hours after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of Wild Woody’s Happy Foods, police said Sunday.

The man was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the market in the 4000 block of East 31st Street just after 6 p.m. Saturday when someone approached the car and fired multiple shots, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found the man injured inside the vehicle. Emergency workers rushed him to a hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

Another person who was inside the car during the shooting was not injured.

Police said the shooter approached the car from an unknown direction before firing the shots. No information about a suspect was available Sunday.

The man’s death was the seventh homicide in Kansas City in as many days. He was the 29th homicide of 2019 in Kansas City.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

