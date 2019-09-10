Shooter pursued victims for blocks, left 1 dead and 1 critical in wrecked car: KCPD

Shooter pursued victims for blocks, left 1 dead and 1 critical in wrecked car A shooting that apparently unfolded over several blocks in south Kansas City Tuesday left one man dead and another person in critical condition, according to police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A shooting that apparently unfolded over several blocks in south Kansas City Tuesday left one man dead and another person in critical condition, according to police.

A shooting that apparently unfolded over several blocks in south Kansas City Tuesday left one man dead and another person in critical condition, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 3:17 p.m. near 80th Terrace and Blue Ridge Boulevard. Police found two people shot inside a vehicle that had run off the road and hit another vehicle, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

One victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was taken to a hospital.

The initial investigation suggested to police that the two people were riding in the vehicle when someone started shooting at them near 77th Terrace and Blue Ridge, Hernandez said.

The shooting continued until the victims’ vehicle ran off the road.

The investigation into the shooting continued.

Hernandez urged anyone who saw anything to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

“This is the middle of broad daylight,” Hernandez said. “This could have been a lot worse.”

