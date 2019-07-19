Shawnee police investigate woman’s death, take one person into custody

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Shawnee police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from injuries she sustained in a domestic violence incident.

According to a news release from police, officers were called to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission around 11:30 a.m. July 13 to investigate a report of a domestic battery.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman from Kansas City, was unconscious and receiving medical treatment.

Days later, on July 16, the woman died from her injuries, police said. Police have not released her name.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A suspect was arrested and booked into the Johnson County jail Friday night in connection to the case. Charges have not been filed.

Related stories from Kansas City Star crime List of Kansas City area homicides in 2019 January 06, 2019 03:48 PM