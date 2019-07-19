Crime
Shawnee police investigate woman’s death, take one person into custody
Shawnee police are investigating a homicide after a woman died from injuries she sustained in a domestic violence incident.
According to a news release from police, officers were called to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission around 11:30 a.m. July 13 to investigate a report of a domestic battery.
The victim, a 30-year-old woman from Kansas City, was unconscious and receiving medical treatment.
Days later, on July 16, the woman died from her injuries, police said. Police have not released her name.
A suspect was arrested and booked into the Johnson County jail Friday night in connection to the case. Charges have not been filed.
