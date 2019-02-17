Crime

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting Saturday night on Manchester Avenue in Kansas City

By Ian Cummings

February 17, 2019 09:14 AM

Police called to disturbance on east side, find man fatally shot

A man was fatally shot Saturday night in the 5700 block of Manchester Avenue, Kansas City police said. Witnesses told police the suspect and victim were involved in a disturbance before shots were fired.
By
Up Next
A man was fatally shot Saturday night in the 5700 block of Manchester Avenue, Kansas City police said. Witnesses told police the suspect and victim were involved in a disturbance before shots were fired.
By

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide Saturday night on the east side of Kansas City, according to police.

Police were called to a home in the 5700 block of Manchester Avenue about 9:12 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Witnesses told police the victim and suspect were involved in a disturbance just before the shooting.

About 4 a.m., police said a suspect was taken into custody a couple of blocks away.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

Ian Cummings

Ian Cummings is the breaking news editor for The Kansas City Star, where he started as a reporter in 2015. He is a Kansas City native who graduated from the University of Kansas in 2012.

  Comments  