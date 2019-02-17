Suspect arrested in fatal shooting Saturday night on Manchester Avenue in Kansas City

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide Saturday night on the east side of Kansas City, according to police.

Police were called to a home in the 5700 block of Manchester Avenue about 9:12 p.m. for a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a man dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Witnesses told police the victim and suspect were involved in a disturbance just before the shooting.

About 4 a.m., police said a suspect was taken into custody a couple of blocks away.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.