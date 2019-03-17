Man dies at hospital after being stabbed in Kansas City; police searching for assailant

Police were investigating a homicide after a man was fatally stabbed early Sunday in Kansas City, police said.
Officers responded to the stabbing shortly after 4 a.m. in the 5100 block of East Linwood Boulevard.
The man, who was in his mid-40s, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
No suspect information was available from police.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the police department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
