71-year-old woman killed in KC shooting was victim of mistaken identity, police think

A 71-year-old woman found shot and killed on Interstate 70 just east of downtown Kansas City may have been targeted by mistake, according to police.

Murder charges filed Thursday against a man accused in the shooting said the victim, Barbara Harper, may have been shot after being mistaken for someone else who was involved in an earlier shooting incident near a Kansas City strip club.

Surveillance camera footage from the area of the shooting led Kansas City police to 25-year-old Dakkota Siders, according to court documents.

Siders, of Independence, was charged Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder, unlawful possession and use of a firearm and delivery of a controlled substance.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Harper was shot while driving on Interstate 70 near the Paseo, according to the documents. Her car ran off the road and into an embankment.

Detectives obtained video from a number of surveillance cameras to show the shooting and a suspect vehicle speeding from the area.

They were also able to obtain the car’s license plate number and trace it to Siders, according to the documents.

Officers were watching the address when Siders drover up in a car matching the car seen on the surveillance videos.

When he was arrested, Siders was carrying one 9mm handgun in his waistband and another under his armpit, the charges allege.

Police obtained a search warrant for his house, where they found another handgun, two bullet-resistant vests and about three pounds of marijuana.

During the investigation, detectives learned of a disturbance where shots were fired outside the Shady Lady at 2800 East 12th Street shortly before Harper was killed.

Surveillance footage there showed a silver car and a white car speeding from the scene. Siders was driving a silver car when he was arrested, and Harper’s car was white.

Officers recovered 9mm shell casings at both shooting scenes, and testing determined that they had been fired from the same gun, the charges allege.

Detectives said they think Harper was targeted because her car resembled the one involved in the Shady Lady incident.