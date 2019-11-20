Crime
Man shot and killed by Clay County deputy Monday is identified by KC police
Police have identified the 26-year-old man fatally shot Monday by a Clay County deputy.
Cody R. McClintick was killed about 4:15 p.m. in the parking lot of a Motel 6 north of Randolph after the deputy conducted a car check and became involved in an altercation him, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Police said McClintick was armed during the altercation. Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, has said the deputy was “forced into using lethal force,” though it was unclear what exactly unfolded. The deputy was not injured.
McClintick’s relatives could not immediately be reached for comment.
Kansas City police continue to investigate the shooting.
