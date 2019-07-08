Man shot and killed in Kansas City, shooter flees in blue vehicle, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was found shot and killed Monday near East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. Arriving police found the man on the sidewalk with no signs of life, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses said a man shot the vicitm and fled in a blue vehicle, according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kansas City police blocked traffic in the area while the investigation continued.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody about 3 p.m. near Independence Avenue and Woodland.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.