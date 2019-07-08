Crime

Man shot and killed in Kansas City, shooter flees in blue vehicle, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A man was found shot and killed Monday near East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. Arriving police found the man on the sidewalk with no signs of life, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Witnesses said a man shot the vicitm and fled in a blue vehicle, according to police.

Kansas City police blocked traffic in the area while the investigation continued.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody about 3 p.m. near Independence Avenue and Woodland.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Glenn E. Rice
Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.

  Comments  