Man shot and killed in Kansas City, shooter flees in blue vehicle, police say
A man was found shot and killed Monday near East 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard, according to police.
The shooting was reported about 1:30 p.m. Arriving police found the man on the sidewalk with no signs of life, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
He was pronounced dead a short time later.
Witnesses said a man shot the vicitm and fled in a blue vehicle, according to police.
Kansas City police blocked traffic in the area while the investigation continued.
Police said a person of interest was taken into custody about 3 p.m. near Independence Avenue and Woodland.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
