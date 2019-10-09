Residents find homicide victim after checking to see who was pounding on door in KC

SHARE COPY LINK

Residents checking to see who was pounding on the door at their Kansas City home early Wednesday found their uncle dead on the front porch, according to police and a witness.

One of the residents flagged down police about 4:45 a.m. near 25th Street and Hardesty Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to the area and confirmed that the man was dead.

A woman and man who live at the home spoke with detectives. The woman said the victim was her uncle.

Police said there was no suspect information available. They did not say how the man died.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

