Woman killed, man injured in shooting at Noble Park in Kansas City

A woman died and a man was injured following a shooting at Noble Park in Kansas City Saturday evening, according to police.

Police were initially called to investigate a report of shots heard in the area of 73rd Street and Indiana Avenue after 6 p.m.

According to Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, officers soon learned there was a shooting, “where someone was in the park actively engaging in gunfire.”

While officers were responding, they were flagged down by a vehicle with an injured woman at Gregory Boulevard and College Avenue. Hernandez said the officers stopped to help the victim, who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital, where she died, he said. Her identity has not been released.

Another victim, a man, was taken to a hospital by private vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday night. Police believe the injured male also came from the park.

A witness at the park, who is not being named by The Star for safety reasons, said gunfire erupted during a homecoming party for a family member. Over a dozen adults and children were there at the time, she said.

Police did not have information on a suspect, and were still investigating what led up to the shooting Saturday night.

The killing was being investigated as Kansas City’s 102nd homicide this year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. By this time last year, the city had recorded 95 homicides in a year that ended with 143.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.