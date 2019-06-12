Child unharmed in double shooting that killed man, wounded woman in southeast KC

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A small child was unharmed in a double shooting that killed a man and wounded a woman in southeast Kansas City Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday during a disturbance outside a home in the 7800 block of East 118th Terrace, police said.

Arriving officers found the victims who told police that a disturbance happened in front of the home and it erupted into gunfire. A man shot both of the victims, police said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where the man died from his injuries. The woman remained in serious condition.

Detectives are looking for the suspected who fled after the shooting. No suspect information was provided by police.

The child was inside the residence and away from the scene at the time of the shooting. The child was safe with family members, police said.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).