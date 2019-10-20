2 found dead after shooting in Kansas City; police trying to determine what unfolded 

Two people were found fatally shot Sunday night in a residence in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting about 8:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Oakley Avenue, where they found a man and a woman fatally shot, according to Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. The two people have not been identified.

Police were not searching for any suspects, Becchina said.

Detectives and crime scene technicians will work through the night to figure out what unfolded, Becchina said. Investigators were interviewing neighbors and trying to determine the relationship of the man and the woman, he said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The shooting was the second reported Sunday in Kansas City. Earlier in the day, another shooting at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Northern Avenue left a man in critical condition.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP