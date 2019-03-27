Police investigate deadly shooting on MLK Jr. Boulevard in Kansas City

Police were investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Kansas City.
Officers responded an ambulance call about 3:15 a.m. after a man was found in the street in the 6900 block of MLK Boulevard, formerly known as The Paseo, according to police.
Someone had shot the victim, a man about 30 years old, according to police. The man showed no signs of life and was pronounced dead.
Police had no suspect description to release Wednesday morning. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
