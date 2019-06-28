Man accused of killing girlfriend in rural Jackson County home

Deputies investigate homicide near Greenwood in rural Jackson County A female was shot and killed Wednesday night at a home near Greenwood in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office took a male suspect into custody. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A female was shot and killed Wednesday night at a home near Greenwood in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office took a male suspect into custody.

A man has been charged after his girlfriend was found dead inside her rural Jackson County home earlier this week, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

Dana C. Jones, 44, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection to the death of 54-year-old Kimberly R. Alcorn.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a shooting shortly before midnight Wednesday at Alcorn’s residence in the 13000 block of South Harris Road.

According to court records, deputies then spotted a white Nissan car leaving the home, and a pursuit ensued.

The car left the roadway and struck a tree at South Harris and Haines roads. The driver, later identified as Jones, reportedly was naked when he was taken into custody, court records said.

Inside the home, deputies found Alcorn and a dog inside a bedroom. Both had been shot.

Alcorn was pronounced dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office later concluded Alcorn died from multiple gunshot and stab wounds, court records said.

Two witnesses told authorities they heard Jones and Alcorn arguing earlier in the night, sometime after 10 p.m. One of the witnesses referred to Jones as Alcorn’s boyfriend.

They became concerned for Alcorn’s safety, and the pair, who live in the basement, went upstairs with their dog and called out to get Jones’ attention As they approached Alcorn’s room, one of the witnesses said he released the dog, ordering the dog into the room. That’s when they heard gunshots, court records said.

One of the witnesses said she started to run away but went back to check on the dog. She peeked into the room, saw the animal lying on the floor and saw Jones holding a gun, court records said. She told authorities Jones tried to shoot at her.

The sheriff’s office later obtained a search warrant and found a handgun lying on the floor in another part of the home. They also found the remains of another, smaller dog lying next to Alcorn on a bed. The dog appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.

A detective brought Jones in for questioning on Friday. Court records said Jones asked for a lawyer and the interview ended.

Jones remained in the Jackson County Detention Center with bond set at $250,000 cash.