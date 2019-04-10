Crime

White pickup truck in deadly hit-and-run in Gladstone is sought by police

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Police asked for help finding a white pickup truck after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a thrift store in Gladstone.

Police released a photo of the truck Wednesday morning and asked anyone with information about it to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the ARC Thrift Store. The identity of the male victim was being withheld by police until family could be notified.

Further details of the incident were not available.

