Woman killed at KC home is 4th person fatally shot in metro area since Saturday

A man fatally shot a woman Monday morning in a Kansas City neighborhood and remained at the scene until officers arrived, according to police.

Police received a report of the shooting about 11:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Hardesty Avenue. The woman, who had been shot, died from her injuries by the time officers arrived, Capt. Tim Hernandez said.

The man who allegedly shot her remained at the scene for police to arrive, Hernandez said. Detectives were interviewing witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting.

Police were not searching for any additional suspects, Hernandez said.

Anyone with information about the homicide was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The woman’s death was the fourth deadly shooting in the Kansas City area since Saturday. The region has had more than 170 homicides this year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes killings on both sides of the state line.

The woman’s killing marked the 119th homicide this year in Kansas City.