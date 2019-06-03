Police, called once for a domestic disturbance, are called back for a homicide in KCK

Police investigate homicide in Kansas City, Kansas A man was shot and killed, and another man arrested, Monday after a domestic disturbance in Kansas City, Kansas. Police responded to the domestic disturbance about 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North 22nd Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was shot and killed, and another man arrested, Monday after a domestic disturbance in Kansas City, Kansas. Police responded to the domestic disturbance about 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North 22nd Street.

Police responded to the domestic disturbance about 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North 22nd Street.

When officers arrived, the suspect had left. Officers completed a report and cleared the scene, said Officer Zac Blair, a spokesman for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Soon after, police received a call that the suspect had shown up again and shots were fired.

A man in his early 20s was declared dead at the scene. Another person, who police described as a male, was taken into custody.

The block was cordoned off with red and yellow police tape. Blair said detectives were interviewing witnesses and family members while crime scene investigators were collecting evidence.