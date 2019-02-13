Crime

Victim dies from injuries in KCK shooting; police look for person of interest in SUV

By Robert A. Cronkleton

February 13, 2019 08:55 AM

Shooting reported near 5th St, Quindaro Blvd. in KCK

The woman wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in northeast Kansas City, Kan., has died from her injuries, police said Wednesday morning.

Police were investigating the shooting about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday near Fifth Street and Quindaro Boulevard. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. 

Police asked for help finding a man they are calling a person of interest in the shooting. He was described as being 60 to 68 years old and was driving a black SUV, possibly a Cadillac SRX.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the identity of the man is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

