Crime
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at south Kansas City apartment parking lot, police say
Kansas City police investigate double shooting near Willow Avenue
One person died and another was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a gated apartment community in south Kansas City, police said.
The shooting was reported about 4:54 p.m. to the 9800 block of Willow Avenue at the View High Lake Apartments.
Police officers found two men, thought to be in their 20s, who had been shot, according to Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.
One victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.
Another victim was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
According to police, two possible suspects were seen running away from the area at the time of the shooting. They were described as black males wearing white T-shirts. One of the males had a box-style haircut and another had shoulder-length braided hair, police said.
Investigators continued to gather evidence and witness statements Saturday night. Officers also focused on searching around a black Lincoln car in the parking lot. Hernandez said one of the victims had been found outside the car near the passenger side while another victim was found several feet away.
The killing was being investigated as Kansas City’s 112th homicide this year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal officer-involved shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
