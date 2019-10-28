Police identify man killed outside Overland Park office as local horticulturalist

The man fatally shot Monday morning outside an Overland Park office center has been identified as a horticulturalist who founded a consulting firm based in the area.

David L. Flick, the founder of Terra Technologies, was killed outside the Deer Creek Office Center in the 6200 block of West 135th Street, where his business occupied Suite 100.

Overland Park police officially identified him Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the shooting about 8:15 a.m. The victim was lying beside his pickup truck, according to Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department. No suspect information has been released.

With a background in horticulture, botany and natural resource management, Flick founded Terra Technologies in 1992. He was supervising bio-engineering designs for projects in Kansas and Missouri, according to his company’s website. Members of his firm have experience with wetland and stream mitigation projects.

Flick graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in horticulture in 1983 and a master’s degree in biochemistry from the university two years later. He had more than 20 years of experience in his field.

Flick’s killing marked Overland Park’s third homicide this year. In 2018, the city recorded four homicides, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings.

