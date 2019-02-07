Police identify 21-year-old killed at Troost Avenue apartment complex in Kansas City

Kansas City police have released the name of a man fatally shot Wednesday evening at a Troost Avenue apartment complex.
Kieanthony Rankins, 21, was found fatally shot about 8:30 p.m. at the complex in the 8200 block of Troost Avenue, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Officers were called to the apartment to investigate a shooting and found Rankins suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The shooting was one of three homicides reported in the Kansas City area Wednesday night. Another man was shot on Highland Avenue and another in Kansas City, Kan.
Police have not released information about the circumstances of the shooting. No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
