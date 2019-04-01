Man found shot and killed in car in Kansas City, police investigate homicide

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot and killed in a car Monday near East 67th Street and Walrond Avenue.
Police said the body was found after police responded to a call about 10 a.m.
The man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, said Capt. Timothy Hernandez, a Police Department spokesman.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
