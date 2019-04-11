Owner of Buddies in Midtown KC was killed in Wednesday house explosion, friends say

KCFD Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker describes house explosion KCFD Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said crews responded to a house explosion Wednesday at 15th Terrace and Fremont Avenue. Crews searched the wreckage after a person was reported to have been inside. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KCFD Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker said crews responded to a house explosion Wednesday at 15th Terrace and Fremont Avenue. Crews searched the wreckage after a person was reported to have been inside.

Melvin “Lee” Mecker, owner of Buddies bar in Midtown Kansas City, was the man killed in a house explosion Wednesday on East 15th Terrace, friends said.

Three friends of Mecker who gathered outside Buddies at 3715 Main Street said they understood Mecker was killed in the explosion and fire, though Kansas City fire and police officials have not identified him.

“I heard about it this morning,” one friend, Jeff Dykes, said. “It’s tough.”

Mecker had owned the gay bar for about a decade and had earlier worked there as a manger for a decade under a previous owner, friends said.

The house at East 15th Terrace and Fremont Avenue exploded and caught fire about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.

Soon after fire crews arrived they heard reports that a person had been inside the house when it collapsed in flames.

By 5:30 p.m., the fire was under control and crews were searching the wreckage. Debris from the explosion littered the street.

Later in the night, crews found a body. Fire officials did not immediately release the person’s name, pending family notification, but said the person was an adult.

On Thursday afternoon, Kansas City Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said fire officials are still seeking a positive identification of the body.

City records show Mecker owned the house at East 15th Terrace and Fremont. A witness to the fire said he thought the house was being remodeled.

It was unclear how many people lived at the home.

Walker said medical crews had on prior occasions observed up to five people at the house, but they had reports of only one person present at the time of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the fire department with the help of the Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson Unit.

Gas service to the house had been shut off since 2017, so fire officials did not think gas was a likely cause, Walker said.