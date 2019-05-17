Crime

Kansas City police investigate shooting that left one dead, one injured

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after responding to a shooting early Friday that left a 51-year-old man dead.

Officers were dispatched at 3:07 a.m. to Morrell and Askew Avenues in response to a shooting, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

They found two victims.

A man was declared dead at the scene.

A 53-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of Anderson.

Hernandez said there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kansas City police at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Katie Moore

Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star.
