Man found dead near MLK Boulevard last week was shot to death; police release name

Kansas City police have released the name and cause of death of a man found dead Aug. 5 near 11th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Officers found 50-year-old Aaron Bayliss about 3 p.m. in a grassy area near the intersection.

Police initially said the death was being investigated as suspicious. On Tuesday, they said Bayliss was shot.

No other details were released. No suspect information was provided. The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The reward for information leading to the arrest in Kansas City homicide cases is now $25,000.