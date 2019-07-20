Man found dead in crashed vehicle after early morning shooting in Raytown, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Raytown police were investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a wrecked vehicle early Saturday morning.

In a news release, police said they were called at 6:19 a.m. to the 10700 block of East 59th Street in reference to gunfire heard in the area and a crash.

Arriving officers found a man in the crashed car with gunshot wounds.

Police were told that before the wreck, the victim was shot by a man who fled the scene.

A female was reported to be in the vehicle when the shooting occurred. Police said she jumped from the vehicle while it was moving and was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police said they also received reports of a man shooting at someone else in the 6100 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard, about half a mile from the crash scene. Officers responded to the scene but found neither an injured person nor the suspect.

Both incidents remain under investigation. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

