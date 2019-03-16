Man shot outside Prospect Avenue auto shop while getting car repaired dies

A man who was shot outside an auto repair shop while having his car serviced last week has died.
Kansas City police say Allen Davis, a 30-year-old black man, succumbed Friday to injuries he suffered during the March 8 shooting near Randy’s Auto at 4601 Prospect Ave.
The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m., an hour-and-a-half after the shop closed for the day. Police had previously said that after Davis was shot multiple times he ran to a gas station about a half-block away for help and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
A man working at the auto shop Saturday morning said he saw the shooting on surveillance footage. He said Davis had been waiting for the bus on the corner just outside the shop, because his car was going to be there overnight.
“Guy came around the corner and just unloaded on him,” the worker said.
The worker said he couldn’t give any details about the suspect or the weapon based on the camera footage.
He also declined to give his name.
“Don’t want to get involved,” the man said.
The block where the shooting happened is home to several active businesses, including a seafood shop and the gas station, but there are also buildings nearby that look vacant or abandoned.
The auto shop worker described it as “a rough neighborhood.”
“This is normal stuff, man,” he said of the shooting. “That’s sad to say, but you’d be surprised at what goes on around here.”
Police have not released any information about the shooter. They’ve asked that anyone with information call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
