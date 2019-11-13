KC man was shot and killed confronting suspect breaking into his car, police say

A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning after he confronted a suspect who was attempting to break into or steal his vehicle in Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responded to a medical call about 7 a.m. at Linwood Boulevard and Charlotte Street. They found the man dead, lying in the street, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Detectives canvassing the area were investigating his death as a homicide, said Officer Doaa El-Ashkar, a police spokeswoman.

The victim has not been identified publicly. No suspect description was available.

Police investigated a homicide Wednesday at Linwood Boulevard and Charlotte Street in Kansas City. Tammy Ljungblad - The Kansas City Star

The killing marked the 129th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. By this time last year, 125 people were slain in the city, which ended 2018 with 145 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the police department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043.