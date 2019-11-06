Man found shot in the street dies from injuries Wednesday afternoon, Kansas City police say

Kansas City police were investigating a shooting in the 5200 block of Olive Street Wednesday afternoon that left a man dead.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 3 p.m. and found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots and looked out and saw the victim down in the street.

Emergency crews arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a police spokesman.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Witnesses said a black pickup truck with an unknown number of people inside was seen driving west on 53rd Street following the shooting. No other suspect description has been released.

“We’re hopeful though because it’s a nice day outside,” Becchina said. “There are still a lot of people out right now. We’re near a major park, so we’re very hopeful that maybe somebody may have seen something or has a little bit more of an idea of exactly what went on here.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the Tips Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

The killing Wednesday was being investigated as Kansas City’s 125th homicide this year, according to data kept by The Star. By this time last year, the city recorded 123 homicides.

