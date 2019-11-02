Man found dead in street on Benton Boulevard and police suspect homicide

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the street in the 600 block of Benton Boulevard Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to Benton Boulevard and Independence Avenue for a medical call just after 4 a.m. Saturday, according to Kansas City Police Department spokeswoman Doaa El-Ashkar.

Police found the man lying in the street. They are investigating his death as a homicide.

No suspect information is available at this time. It is unclear why police determined the death was a homicide.

The man’s death is the 124th homicide in Kansas City this year according to data kept by the Star that includes fatal police shootings. There had been 120 homicides in the city by this time last year.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Kansas City police homide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477. Information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 reward.

