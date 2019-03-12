Crime

Triple shooting leaves two dead, one injured at Raytown home Tuesday morning

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 12, 2019 08:47 AM

Two people were dead and one was injured in a triple shooting Tuesday morning at a Raytown home, according to police.

Police were called about 6 a.m. to the home in the 11700 block of East 83rd Street after a shooting was reported.

Officers found a 44-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man shot and killed inside the home.

A third person, a 45-year-old man, was found shot and injured but still living. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Raytown Police Department’s Investigations Bureau and the Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the scene. The Police Department said its investigations bureau will handle the case.

Police said the shooting appeared to be “domestic in nature” and that there was no immediate danger to the public.

The investigation continued. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

