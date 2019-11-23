One dead, one in custody after after shooting Saturday morning in KC

One person is dead and one is in custody after a shooting in Kansas City Saturday morning.

Kansas City police were called to the scene of the shooting at 7918 E. 117th Street just after 8:30 a.m., according to spokesman Tim Hernandez.

A person walking away from the scene that matched the description officers were given of the suspect was arrested when police arrived. They are now being interviewed about possible involvement in the shooting.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Benson Lewis transported himself to the hospital where he later died.

Kansas City police were still processing the crime scene and interviewing witnesses Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 916-474-8477.

