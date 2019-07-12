Man faces two murder charges in KCK market shooting, says Wyandotte County DA

Brother remembers KCK market owner killed in shooting David Edwards talks about his brother, Dennis Edwards, who was one of two people shot at Edwards Original Corner Market, the family business, on Wednesday, July 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK David Edwards talks about his brother, Dennis Edwards, who was one of two people shot at Edwards Original Corner Market, the family business, on Wednesday, July 11, 2019.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges against a man suspected of killing two people inside a Kansas City, Kansas, market earlier this week.

Jermelle Andre-Lamont Byers, 39, is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault, according to charging documents filed Friday.

The killing happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Kansas City, Kansas, police said they were called to Edwards Original Corner Market at 81 North Mill Street to investigate a reported shooting.

Arriving officers found an injured woman and a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at the officers. Officers fired at the man and sought cover. He was taken into custody after a two-hour standoff with police.

Once police made their way inside, they found the store owner, 62-year-old Dennis G. Edwards dead and 42-year-old Lachell Day critically injured. Day later died from her injuries.

Police said the shooting was related to a domestic disturbance between the suspect, later identified as Byers, and Day.

A vigil was held Thursday night for the two victims. Family, friends and neighbors gathered near the corner shop, hanging signs in remembrance of Edwards and laying flowers and candles near the steps to the entrance.

The market, a neighborhood landmark for residents who lived in the area, will close permanently.

Byers remained in the Wyandotte County Detention Center Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Also on Friday, a GoFundMe account was created to help Edwards’ family cover funeral expenses.