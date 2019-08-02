Crime
Kansas City police begin homicide investigation after man’s body found on street
Kansas City police have launched a homicide investigation after officers found a man dead near 32nd Street and Indiana Avenue.
Officers were called to the area just before 11 p.m. Thursday and found the victim lying in the street. Police haven’t said how the man was killed but the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Police have not said what led up to the incident. No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
The reward for information leading to the arrest in Kansas City homicide cases is now $25,000.
