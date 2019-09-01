Police investigate homicide on State Avenue in KCK

A homicide Sunday in the 5900 block of State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, was investigated by police. Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene.
Police investigated a homicide Sunday near 59th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.
Officers were at the scene about 2:20 p.m., according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
Investigators found one male victim, according to the police department. Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.
Two people were handcuffed and put into patrol cars at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
