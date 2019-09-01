Police investigate homicide on State Avenue in KCK

KCK police, Wyandotte County sheriff’s office investigate homicide A homicide Sunday in the 5900 block of State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, was investigated by police. Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A homicide Sunday in the 5900 block of State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, was investigated by police. Wyandotte County sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene.

Police investigated a homicide Sunday near 59th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers were at the scene about 2:20 p.m., according to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Investigators found one male victim, according to the police department. Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.

Two people were handcuffed and put into patrol cars at the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers on scene of a homicide, 5900 block of State Ave. One male victim. — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) September 1, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP