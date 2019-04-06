Crime
17-year-old dies after car comes under fire in Kansas City; police investigating homicide
Vehicle comes under fire in Kansas City; 1 critically injured in shooting, police say
A 17-year-old boy who was shot while he was riding in a car on The Paseo on Friday night has died, Kansas City police said in a statement.
The victim has been identified as Deontae Campbell.
The shooting happened after 7 p.m. at The Paseo near East 63rd Street in Kansas City.
Police said the car came under gunfire while heading north on The Paseo and crashed into the side of a thrift store in the 1300 block of East 63rd Street.
Officers arrived and found two teens inside the car.
One of the teens, Campbell, had gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital on Saturday afternoon.
The second teen had not been hit but was taken to a hospital with minor injuries from the wreck, according to police.
Police said on Saturday that they’re now investigating the incident as a homicide.
No suspect information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5034 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments