One dead after shooting in KC’s second homicide Saturday

One person was found fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the driveway of a home on Wabash Avenue in Kansas City, according to police.

Kansas City police were called to East 53rd Street and Wabash Avenue just before 4 p.m. after gunfire was heard in the area. Police found a male victim with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead in the driveway of a home on Wabash Avenue. The victim’s age and name have not been released.

“We’re still trying to piece together exactly what happened out here,” said police spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez. Hernandez said police believed there was a rolling gun battle that spanned several blocks. Police reported finding shell casings at multiple locations within a two-block radius of the scene.

Police had no suspect information Saturday evening. Hernandez said the scene was being processed and detectives were interviewing witnesses.

The killing marked the second homicide investigated by police on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, after 9:30 a.m., a man was found dead at the Jubilee Market, a gas station at 2410 Hardesty Ave.

The two deaths are the 117th and 118th homicides of the year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone with information on the killings is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

