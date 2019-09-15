Police investigate fatal shooting Sunday in Kansas City

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Sunday near 42nd Street and Tracy Avenue.
A shooting was reported about 3:51 p.m., according to the
Kansas City Police Department.
Arriving officers found one victim. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation continued.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Luke Nozicka covers local crime and federal courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, he covered breaking news and courts for The Des Moines Register.
