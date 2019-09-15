Police investigate fatal shooting Sunday in Kansas City

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Sunday near 42nd Street and Tracy Avenue.

A shooting was reported about 3:51 p.m., according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Arriving officers found one victim. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation continued.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

