Police investigate possible triple homicide in Kansas City

Three people were killed in a triple shooting at a home in the 4600 block of South Benton Avenue in Kansas City Thursday evening, police said.

Police were investigating a possible triple homicide Thursday evening after a shooting in a Kansas City neighborhood, dispatchers said.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. at a house in the 4600 block of South Benton Avenue.

Details of the shooting, including suspect information and motive, were not immediately available.

The homicides are the city’s 120th, 121st and 122nd of the year according to stats kept by The Star, which includes police shootings. That compares to 108 homicides that were reported by this time in 2018.

Anyone with information about the shootings are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

