14-year-old is shot and killed in Grandview home; police investigate homicide

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a Grandview home Monday night and the death is being investigated as a homicide, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting about 11:30 p.m. in the 13100 block of Ashland Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood just east of Raytown and High Grove roads in Grandview.

Arriving officers found the teen’s body inside the home. He had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said they had no suspect description to release, but the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).