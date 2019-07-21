Crime

Kansas City police investigate homicide of 39-year-old man found early Sunday

Kansas City police are investigating the homicide of a 39-year-old man found shot early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched on a report of a shooting just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of East 17th Street, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

They located a deceased man.

There isn’t any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-447-TIPS.

