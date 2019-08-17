Gunshot victim found dead in KCK; police investigating as homicide

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police were investigating a homicide Saturday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded to a call of a dead person shortly before 8 a.m. in the 5100 block of Cleveland Avenue, where they found a victim who had been shot, according to police.

Personnel with the city’s fire department also responded to the scene and confirmed the victim was dead.

The person’s identity has not been released.

No arrests have been announced. The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked by police to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

David Johnson, 67, has lived on Cleveland Avenue for more than 30 years. He used to say that his street hadn’t seen a homicide that he could remember in that time.

“Nothing to brag about anymore,” Johnson said, adding that he may have to move if there is more violence nearby. “Unbelievable.”

The slaying marked the city’s 20th homicide so far this year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. By this time last year, Kansas City, Kansas, had recorded 25 killings in a year that ended with 33.

By comparison, Kansas City, Missouri, has recorded 90 homicides this year, the same number by this time in 2018, according to The Star’s data. Last year ended with 143 slayings in the city.

The victim in Kansas City, Kansas, was found hours after a shooting on the Missouri side left three people injured.

Those victims were expected to survive. A person of interest was taken into custody in that shooting, police said.