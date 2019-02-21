Kansas City 18-year-old accused of shooting woman after she made a sarcastic comment

A sarcastic comment about paying rent apparently led to an angry teen fatally shooting a roommate earlier this week, according to charging documents released by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Marlon D. Davis Jr., 18, is charged in Jackson County Circuit Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of 22-year-old Lakeasha Taylor, a news release from the prosecutor’s office said.

The killing happened about 9:45 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 6400 block of East 12th Terrace in Kansas City.

According to the court records, three witnesses told police Davis and Taylor were hanging out and joking around with several other people when the victim sarcastically commented about how Davis didn’t pay rent. Witnesses said everyone laughed but Davis, offended by the remark, left the room.

One of the witnesses said he followed Davis out of the room to try to calm him down.

Armed with a handgun, the witnesses said, Davis allegedly returned to the room, shot Taylor once in the chest and fled.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was one of three people who died in shootings that occurred within a 12-hour period in different parts of the city on Saturday night and Sunday morning.





Court records said Davis was taken into custody in Kansas City, Kan., around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday and was booked into the Wyandotte County jail.

He declined to provide a statement to police.

Davis’ bond is set at $100,000 cash.

A court date has not been scheduled.