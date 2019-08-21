Two women in custody after man found shot to death inside Raytown home

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police have taken two women into custody following a deadly shooting during a disturbance inside a Raytown home, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. to a reported disturbance with shots fired inside a home in the 11600 Block of East 60th Street.

Arriving officers found a deceased man inside the home. He had what appeared to be gunshot wounds, police said.

Police took two women who were at the home into custody.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The man’s death is Raytown’s seventh homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star.

The Raytown Police Department’s Investigation’s Bureau was investigating the homicide. Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).