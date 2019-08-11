‘It’s heartbreaking’: Child killed, mother injured in KC house sprayed with bullets

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Frustrated neighbors in south Kansas City shed tears Sunday morning after someone sprayed a nearby home with bullets, killing a young boy and seriously injuring his mother.

“It’s just gotta stop,” said one neighbor, who declined to be identified because the shooter had not been caught. “That’s just terrible. It’s just gotta stop.”

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 8300 block of Tracy Avenue, police said. The woman and her child were hit by gunfire when their home was riddled with about two dozen bullets.

They were rushed to hospitals. The boy, who neighbors said was about 8 years old, was pronounced dead. His mother remained hospitalized Sunday with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police said they did not know the motive behind the shooting. No suspect information was available.

Investigators identified dozens of bullet holes on the side and front of the house.

The shooting resulted in Kansas City’s 90th homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star.

“Sad news of a child shot and killed at home this morning off Tracy today,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said on Twitter Sunday. “Mom hit as well. My condolences to this family, their friends, and our community that experiences too much of this trauma every day.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker also posted a message about the shooting on Twitter.

“A young boy was killed last night while he slept in his bed,” Baker wrote. “I know we are tired, even exasperated but we must also feel the outrage over this little boy’s death. His short life ended and all of his future contributions to this community are gone too.”

A neighbor said he heard about 30 shots, but didn’t think much of it at the time because gunfire is common in that area. He thought it was someone emptying a clip into the air or ground, he said.

Then the neighbor saw police respond to the area.

“It’s just terrible,” the man said.

He didn’t know the woman or the child, he said, but had seen them walking in the neighborhood from time to time. Because of the shooting, he said, it might be time to consider moving.

“It’s kind of scary,” he said.

Another neighbor said she was in bed when she heard what she thought was as pack of fireworks going off — possibly someone celebrating the Kansas City’s Chiefs’ preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, she thought.

But the sirens soon followed.

“It’s heartbreaking because he was just a kid,” said the neighbor as tears rolled down her face. “My thoughts go out to the family.”