Off-duty Wyandotte County deputy shot and killed at KCK home Saturday night, police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

An off-duty Wyandotte County deputy was shot and killed at his home in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday night, according to police.

The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of North 76th Street.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, which is investigating the incident, said the victim was a deputy with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office who was not on duty at the time of the shooting.

The deputy’s identity has not yet been released, but police said the deputy is a man who is in his late 50s.

One person who called 911 has been taken into custody for questioning.

“We don’t believe it was a random act. ... We think it’s someone he knows,” said Kansas City, Kansas, Police Officer Tom Tomasic, a police spokesman.

This is a developing story.