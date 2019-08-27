Man shot to death inside ReDiscover’s Waldo apartments for former foster care youths

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The fatal shooting of a man inside ReDiscover’s residential treatment center in Waldo led to a three-hour standoff early Tuesday, police said.

Police responded to the apartments at 7540 Washington Street shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday and found a deceased male victim inside his apartment. He had been shot multiple times, Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said in an email.

Early on in the investigation, detectives identified a person of interest they wanted to talk with inside the building. Officers decided to initiate an Operation 100, a tactical response when there is a standoff, Hernandez said.

Other residents inside the apartment building were cleared from their units while the standoff continued. Shortly after 4 a.m., the standoff ended when the person surrendered to police. The person was taken into custody, Hernandez said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. Residents were allowed back inside their units, Hernandez said.

The victim of the deadly shooting has not been identified. The victim is the 99th homicide so far this year in Kansas City, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal officer-involved shootings.

When the 14-unit, small apartment building was built, it was touted by social service provides as a breakthrough. It was the city’s first supervised, independent living alternative for young people who had aged out of the foster care system but weren’t ready to live completely on their own.