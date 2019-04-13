KCPD is investigating the shooting death of a man found near Palmer Avenue Saturday

. File photo

Kansas City Police are investigating the early morning shooting death of a person found in the street near the 7400 block of North Palmer Avenue.

Police were called to the area about 6 a.m. Saturday on a report of an unresponsive person. They found a man near a vehicle parked along the street.

Police said the man had been shot and Emergency Medical Services workers declared him dead at the scene. The identity of the man was not available from police. Detectives were investigating to determine what led up to the shooting and had no further details.

Police ask that if anyone in the neighborhood saw or heard anything or has information about what may have happened they are asked to call homicide detectives at 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.



